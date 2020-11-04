2 shot in car in Detroit; police seek suspect

Detroit police are investigating a shooting on the city's north side Tuesday that left two people seriously injured.

The victims were sitting in a 2004 Honda Accord near Dearing and Dequindre at about 4:20 p.m. when someone fired multiple shots into the car, striking them both, investigators said in a statement.

The pair, identified as a 24-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, left the vehicle as shots were still being fired, according to the release.

"The female victim re-entered the vehicle and drove herself to a hospital, where she was treated and listed in critical condition," police said. "The male victim fell to the ground after being shot."

A good Samaritan who heard the shots found the man on the ground and started driving him to the hospital before flagging Michigan State Police near Caniff and the Interstate 75 service drive, police said.

Troopers rushed the man to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Other details, including description of a suspect, were not released Tuesday night.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct detective unit at (313) 596-1140. Crime Stoppers of Michigan also accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.