Court of Appeals lifts retraining order on sale of state fairgrounds

Detroit — The state Court of Appeals has reversed a temporary restraining order halting the city's $16 million sale of the former Michigan State Fairgrounds site to Amazon.

The Detroit-based Sugar Law Center filed a lawsuit late last month on behalf of the State Fairgrounds Development Coalition after the sale was approved by Detroit's council. The suit, targeting the city, Mayor Mike Duggan and other officials argued the property was "deliberately" undervalued and deprived nearby residents of protections and certain benefits under the city's Community Benefits Ordinance.

The court, in a Wednesday order, ruled a Wayne County Circuit Court erred by granting the order without providing notice to the city and failing to describe why the injury to plaintiffs was deemed irreparable.

The plaintiffs, it adds, failed to demonstrate that Detroit violated its Community Benefits and Community Outreach ordinances.

The ruling, which allows the sale to proceed, comes after Wayne circuit Judge Sheila Ann Gibson granted a motion last Wednesday to stop the city from executing the sale for at least two weeks, saying the plaintiffs "will experience immediate and irreparable harm unless defendants are immediately restrained and enjoined."

Duggan, during a Wednesday afternoon press conference at City Hall, thanked the court for its "decisive action" on the project that was estimated to create about 1,200 jobs.

"We had a absolutely frivolous lawsuit that had the potential to jeopardize 1,200 families getting good jobs, but the Court of Appeals acted quickly and decisively, dissolved the restraining order, issued an order that there would be no injunction," said Duggan, work on the site could begin in the coming days.

The mayor also noted that Amazon has now indicated that the facility will provide closer to 2,000 jobs.

Tonya Myers Phillips, director of partnerships and development at the Sugar Law Center for Economic and Social Justice, who was representing the plaintiffs said Wednesday that they are disappointed with the ruling.

A hearing on the matter had been set for Nov. 9. That's now off the table, and with the sale slated to close today, there's not enough time to make another challenge, she said.

"We disagree with the Court of Appeals decision to step out in front of that process," she told The News. "We're disappointed that five more days couldn't be allowed to provide for a proper hearing."

Myers Phillips has argued that the "stakes are too high," noting environmental and health impacts from the development and claiming that the plaintiffs were deprived of the opportunity to receive benefits and a means to hold the developer and other corporations that stand to profit accountable.

Resident Frank Hammer, co-chair of the coalition, has said his group was challenging the appraised value of the property. The property, he's claimed, was sold under value and should have triggered the ordinance, which would establish a Neighborhood Advisory Council of residents from the area the development would affect to hash out job, environmental and other quality of life guarantees.

He deferred all comment on Wednesday to Myers Phillips.

Detroit's council approved the sale of the fairgrounds site in a 6-2 vote last month to real estate developers and investors Hillwood Investment Properties and Sterling Group, which plans to build a nearly 4-million-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center.

More than $400 million was expected to be invested in development, officials said when the potential sale was announced in August.

The council also approved the construction of a $7 million Detroit Department of Transportation indoor transit center at Woodward near Eight Mile. The center is to be built with proceeds from the sale.

"For now, the sale goes forward," Myers Phillips said. "Our case is still up for determination and we will continue to advocate on behalf of the community."

City officials have estimated the direct economic impact is $42 million in tax revenue over the next decade.

Detroit's Corporation Counsel Lawrence Garcia last week noted the city wasn't provided notice of the request for the restraining order or an opportunity to respond.

The order, he said, was issued on "bad information" and Detroit was "confident" that the order would be lifted to allow the job-generating project to move forward.

The facility would join other Metro Detroit Amazon fulfillment and sorting sites in Livonia, Shelby Charter Township, Romulus and Brownstown Township. The online retail giant has delivery stations in Romulus, Wixom, Sterling Heights, Pontiac and Hazel Park.

City Council also has master plan switching the site’s future general land-use designation from regional park to light industrial. The property was transferred in 2012 to the Michigan Land Bank, which later sold 142 acres to the city for $7 million.

