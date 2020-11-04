Detroit's Proposal N blight-remediation bond heads toward passage

Detroit — As the city's $250 million bond proposal heads toward passage Wednesday, Mayor Mike Duggan said he knew it would pass by "a big margin."

With 500 of 637 precincts reporting, the 30-year bond issue — Proposal N, as in neighborhoods — was receiving a 70% "yes" vote Wednesday morning.

Within weeks, the Duggan administration intends to launch a five-year plan to tear down and rehabilitate thousands of blighted homes, he said during a noon press conference.

"We came together and we found the same thing we've always found, which is enormous support for the people of this city to vote by more than a 70% margin," Duggan said. "It's an enormous vote of confidence in the administration and we're going to go to work."

They'll start with securing homes headed for renovation and tearing down blighted homes that sit between two occupied homes, Duggan said, "to have the maximum impact on the folks in this town who go to sleep every night worrying that the house next door is going to catch fire and spread to them."

A divided Detroit City Council voted 5-4 in July to put the controversial measure before voters that would dedicate $160 million toward razing 8,000 blighted houses and $90 million for renovating 8,000 others that are vacant but structurally sound. The city also committed to goals of awarding more than half of all contracts associated with the work to Detroit companies and giving residents first dibs on salvaged homes.

The city, faced with looming pension obligations coming due in 2024 and the recent reallocation of blight dollars to combat a pandemic-induced $410 million shortfall in the current and last fiscal budget, doesn't have dollars to spare, said Detroit's Chief Financial Officer Dave Massaron.

Massaron previously noted if the market holds, Detroit will aim to borrow a large part of the blight bond funding early to take advantage of historically low rates.

Detroit's general fund resources for blight, he said, are "extremely limited" and officials adopted a four-year financial plan without any funds for the demolition department in the 2022 fiscal year.

The bond issue has proven to be controversial, as opponents from the Call 'Em Out Coalition urged voters to reject the plan, arguing that city officials can't be trusted to handle taxpayer dollars.

In October, Duggan and a group of Detroit City Council members unveiled a resolution to give residents potentially impacted by over-assessments between 2010 and 2013 priority in affordable housing, discounted purchases of land bank homes and job training.

Arthur Jemison, Detroit's group executive of Planning, Housing and Development, previously told The News the plan would mean rehabilitation and demolition work from border to border.

Rehab attention will immediately be focused on place like Maple Ridge and Osborn area in northeast Detroit, greater Conner Creek, State Fair Avenue north to Eight Mile, and a section of the west side near Nardin Park and Brightmoor.

Duggan touted Detroit City Council, which will have oversight over the program, and LaJuan Counts, head of Detroit's Demolition Department.

"Anytime you're doing 16,000, different projects you're going to have some things go wrong, but LaJuan managed to board up 30,000 houses," Duggan said. "We will move on and I just want the people in the city to know that deeply appreciate the support.

"I knew it was going to be a big margin," he said, also thanking 5,000 people who aided in Election Day tabulations.

Nicole Small, the City Charter Commission’s vice chairwoman, claims there were many residents who submitted their ballots for the bond without knowledge of details.

"The mayor put a lot of money into it and manipulated Detroiters into thinking that their taxes wouldn’t be impacted, but that it would help sustain the community," said Small, who voted against the bond.

"No one expected this to be fair and transparent, but we’ll wait and see."

Small said among the coalitions that opposed the bond, they’ve assembled a plan to "make sure we monitor and hold this administration to account."

Among those most vocally in support of the bond program were councilmembers Roy McCalister, Andre Spivey, Janee Ayers, Scott Benson and Gabe Leland.

McCalister, who said the council fought for more oversight to gain the public's trust, said things won't be run as they used to.

Had Proposal N failed, he said, homes that could be revitalized or knocked down would have weathered the storm for another year, and by then, "It might be to the point where we're tearing down more houses than we can save."

Benson said Proposal N passage placed Detroit squarely on the path to promise and prosperity.

"Parents can feel more confident about the safety of their children and seniors can feel safe in their homes again. Young people can move back to the city into newly rehabbed homes to raise their families," Benson said.

In her five years on the council, Ayers said the top concern at community meetings consistently regards blight in neighborhoods.

"Reducing blight not only improves the aesthetics of our city, but leads to a reduction in crime and an increase in value for our neighborhoods," Ayers said. "As chair of the budget committee, I am committed to diligent oversight of the implementation of this proposal and look forward to its positive impact on our city."

In the same press conference, Duggan mentioned he expects Democratic candidate Joe Biden to carry the state by at least 50,000 votes and thanked the Court of Appeals for striking down a temporary restraining order over the Amazon deal at the former Michigan State Fairgrounds.

