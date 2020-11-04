Man carjacked after giving man a ride to Detroit gas station

Detroit — A 23-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint early Wednesday morning on Detroit's east side after giving another man a ride, police said.

The carjacking was reported just after midnight in the area of East Seven Mile and Hayes, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

The victim showed up at the Ninth Precinct on Gratiot, Crawford said. That's about two and a half miles south and west of the crime scene.

Police say that the two pulled in to a gas station, and then the man pulled a gun and ordered the driver to give up the vehicle — a white 2017 Dodge Charger with gold rims — along with his phones and his cash. The vehicle has Michigan license plate number GFK 6137, police said.

The Charger was last seen headed south on Hayes.

Police describe the man as "known" and say he's in his late 20s, standing 6 feet 2 inches tall, about 200 pounds and of medium build.