Man killed in shootout with Detroit police

Detroit — A man was killed early Wednesday morning in Detroit during a shootout with police that spanned "multiple locations," police said.

Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokesman, said Chief James Craig is expected to hold a press conference later Wednesday on the fatal shooting.

Lance said the ordeal started about 2:05 a.m., but could not immediately confirm the origin of the conflict or where it occurred in the city.

In the early hours of the investigation, police say gunfire erupted between a man and officers, and shots were exchanged at "more than one location." The man was killed by police gunfire.

The man's age was not available, and police would not immediately say where the shootout concluded.