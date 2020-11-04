Police release images in fatal shooting, hit-and-run near freeway in Detroit

Detroit police on Wednesday released surveillance images of two cars wanted in connection with a fatal shooting and a hit-and-run on the city’s west side.

In one incident, a 48-year-old man exited the Southfield Freeway and stopped for a red traffic signal near the 18000 block of Fenkell at about 1:55 p.m. Oct. 9 when another car pulled up to his Ford Escape and started firing shots, investigators said in a statement.

The victim was rushed to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

The suspect fled in a newer model silver Chevrolet Impala, driving west on Grand River then turning onto northbound Avon, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

In another incident reported about 3:15 a.m. Sept. 16 near the Southfield service drive and Fenkell, a Cadillac XTS collided with a Chevy Impala that had disregarded a red light, police said.

The Cadillac, believed to be a 2018 through 2020 model, fled south on the Southfield service drive before officers arrived.

Anyone with tips about the vehicle and driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers or the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260.