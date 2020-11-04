As protest unfolds in vote count center, minutes away, a celebration of democracy

Detroit — While some poll watchers chanted for absentee ballot counting to stop outside of the TCF Center on Wednesday, a group of people 10 minutes away urged all votes to be counted in Michigan.

Organizations including Liberate Michigan and Detroit Will Breathe held a rally and march on the corner of Second Avenue and West Grand Boulevard, across from the Detroit Department of Elections, to "defend democracy" and urge for counting all votes.

"Wayne County, the city of Detroit, the state of Michigan, we count every vote," said Rai Lanier, the Wayne County director for Michigan Liberation. "This whole process has been very intentionally planned and so today we're not here in an attitude of malice ... because we know the community has done the footwork to make sure every vote counts."

When the nearly 200 in the rally gathered in the New Center area learned that presidential candidate Joe Biden was predicted to win Michigan's electoral votes, the urging turned into celebrating, with music blaring and hot dogs and hamburgers on the grill.

Newly elected representative for state House District 4, Abraham Aiyash, and reelected U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib made appearances.

"They underestimated us ... it's the day after the election and we're still working," said Tlaib, who won her reelection with 77.8% of the vote over GOP challenger David Dudenhoefer, who captured 18.9%. "It doesn't matter who's in the White House, it matters what we demand in the streets."

Lanier said some of the people who gathered for four hours Wednesday afternoon also worked as poll workers and poll watchers at the TCF Center until 6 a.m.

At the TCF Center, where Detroit's absentee ballots were being counted, police officers barred Republican and Democratic poll challengers after election officials said both parties had reached the mandated maximum of 134 challengers.

GOP challengers shouted that the counting process was unfair and lacked transparency.

"As flawed as America may be, we know that we have to make sure that this very democracy stays intact one way or another because so many people voted. They voted for the 260,000 lives that died and could not vote," said Aiyash, referring to deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists 217,348 dead as of Oct. 31.

Michigan set a new record for voter turnout in Tuesday's election. At least 5.2 million ballots have been tallied, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office.

As of Tuesday night, about 3.26 million people had voted absentee and 2 million to 2.5 million people voted in person in Michigan, Benson's office said. The prior record was 5.08 million voters set in 2008 when Democrat Barack Obama became America's first Black president.

In Detroit, the Department of Elections mailed out 190,000 absentee ballots and ​178,000 were returned.