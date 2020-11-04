State police investigate shots fired on I-96 in Detroit

Detroit — For the second time in less than a week, police are investigating a freeway shooting incident on Interstate 96 in Wayne County, after a man's vehicle was shot at Wednesday morning in Detroit.

The shots were fired just after 6 a.m. on westbound I-96, in the express lanes near the Southfield Freeway, Michigan State Police said.

Police say a man was driving a white Cadillac next to a Chrysler 300 when he started hearing gunfire.

The man realized his own vehicle had been hit multiple times. The victim himself was not shot.

Police closed the express area of the westbound freeway through morning rush hour to collect evidence, but westbound commuters can travel in local lanes on I-96.

On Saturday night in Livonia, at about 8 p.m., a deputy from Oakland County was headed to work. He was between Merriman and Farmington roads when a blue Mercury Milan “slowed down and pulled up alongside,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard wrote in a tweet Sunday.

A man inside fired a shot, and that bullet hit the off-duty deputy's vehicle.