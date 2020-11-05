1 slain among 2 shot on Detroit's east side

Detroit — Police are investigating a double shooting on Detroit's east side Wednesday night that killed one man and wounded another.

The double shooting took place about 9 p.m. on the 15300 block of Evanston, north of Harper and east of East Outer Drive, said Janae Gordon, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

Police say the circumstances preceding the shooting are unclear, and have no shooter description to offer.

Medics found one man dead at the scene. He was still unidentified in the early hours of the investigation.

Medics transported a second man, 45, to a hospital. He's listed in temporary serious condition.