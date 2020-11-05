Detroit court halts in-person proceedings as COVID-19 cases climb

Officials in Detroit's 36th District Court have suspended all in-person matters at the Detroit court through the end of the month, the chief judge announced Thursday, citing the increasing number of COVID-19 cases locally and statewide.

The immediate suspension of all-person proceedings were made "effective immediately" and will be in effect until Nov. 30. Some proceedings will still be conducted via Zoom and YouTube.

"The health and safety of our employees, our bench, our justice system partners, and the public is of the highest importance," said Judge William C. McConico. "The Court has successfully and efficiently expanded the use of technology to hold matters virtually to every extent possible.

"Even though our building has remained closed throughout the pandemic except for very specific circumstances, we were always prepared to adjust our procedures should the positive case level rise,” he said.

McConico added, “We will continue to make the safety of all parties our first priority and take all measures to provide excellent and thorough service as we navigate this public health crisis. The Court appreciates the patience and understanding of all parties during this time.

On Tuesday, officials at Wayne County Circuit Court announced that the court was suspending jury trials and other in-person proceedings. Despite creating an "extensive" safety plan that included health screening and installing plex-shield barriers in courtrooms, court officials have halted in-person matters such as jury trials, bench trials and evidentiary hearings until Jan. 6, citing concerns over the "rising number" of COVID-19 cases.

Excluding Detroit, Wayne County reported 375 new cases Tuesday, up from 261 a week earlier and 147 on Oct. 20. On Wednesday, Michigan set a record with 4,101 new COVID-19 cases.

The announcement this week came just over a month after jury trials resumed Sept. 21. Since then, two jury trials have been conducted at Frank Murphy Hall of Justice. Jurors indicated they felt safe and comfortable with the safety precautions and measures taken, said court officials.

“As the numbers are on an upward spiral, it is clear that it would not be safe to continue jury trials, bench trials, and evidentiary hearings at this time,” Chief Judge Timothy Kenny said in a press release Tuesday.

Kenny said jurors who have received summons will be notified that their jury service has been completed and that they are not required to serve for the court for at least the next 12 months.

Wayne County Circuit Court will continue to hear other matters remotely via Zoom.