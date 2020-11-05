Detroit woman, 45, denied bond in man's stabbing death

Detroit — A 45-year-old woman is jailed as she faces a charge of second-degree murder in a man's stabbing death Sunday on Detroit's west side.

Ashley Sanders, 45, was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder.

At about 10:10 a.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old man staggered down a residential street with a stab wound to his chest.

Sunday:Detroit police investigate 2 stabbings, one of them fatal

Police said he had been stabbed during a confrontation with a woman on the 8200 block of Intervale. That's north of Schoolcraft, east of Wyoming.

That day, police arrested Sanders.

Magistrate Jeffrey Kleparek denied Sanders bond.

Sanders is due back in court Nov. 18 for her probable cause conference, before Judge Kenyetta Stanford Jones.

Sanders has petitioned for a court-appointed attorney.

Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office did not immediately respond to a request for the victim's name.