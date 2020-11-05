Police: Off-duty Detroit officer shoots suspect who walked up to parked car, pointed gun

Detroit — An off-duty officer fired his gun at three males who walked up to him in a parked car and pointed a gun early Thursday, striking one of them, Detroit police said.

The officer fired a single shot, which struck a 16-year-old, police said. The incident took place at about 12:10 a.m. on the 6000 block of Brace in the city.

The three males fled on foot, police said. The injured suspect, a 16-year-old, later was located at a local hospital, where he was listed in temporary serious condition and in police custody. Police said he had been dropped off by two males in a red 2006 Pontiac Vibe.

“I know this officer and he’s a good officer," said Detroit police Chief James Craig. “He was off duty at the time and was confronted by an armed subject with a gun. The officer believed he was faced with an imminent threat to his life. He responded by firing his weapon.”

The shooting is under investigation by internal affairs, Craig said.

“At the conclusion of the Police Department's investigation, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office will conduct an independent investigation of this shooting,” Craig said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to please call Homicide Task Force Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.