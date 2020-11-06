2 men critically wounded in shooting on Detroit's west side

Detroit — Two men are in critical condition after they wer shot as they drove early Friday morning on Detroit's west side, police said.

The double shooting took place about 1:50 a.m. on the 17000 block of Plymouth Road, said Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's just east of the Southfield Freeway.

The victims were with a third person in a Kia Forte when someone opened fire on the vehicle. Police have no description of the shooter or who may have been involved.

The third person in the Kia, a backseat passenger, drove the Kia to Warren and Mansfield, three miles south and east of the shooting scene.

There they flagged down a Dearborn police vehicle, and Dearborn police called Detroit police.

Police and medics rendered aid to the victims, a 19-year-old black male and a 20-year-old white male.

Medics then transported the victims to the hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.