Police searching for boys who ran away from Detroit mental health hospital

Police are searching for two boys who ran away from a Detroit mental hospital during a midafternoon recess Saturday.

One of the young teens was 13-year-old Preston Williams, who is 5 feet tall, weighs 100 pounds, has golden-brownish blond hair and brown eyes, and wears glasses.

Williams left with 15-year-old Daniel King, who is 5 feet tall, weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The mental health hospital in the 10000 block of Gratiot Avenue reported that both boys were in good physical condition but they have a disorder.

Please are asking anyone who has seen Williams and King or knows of their whereabouts to please call Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5940, (313) 596-1999 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.