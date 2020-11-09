A year after leaving prison, man charged with murder at Detroit gas station

Detroit — On Oct. 10, 2019, Romeo Davis, then 24, was discharged from the Michigan prison system, where he'd been serving a three- to 15-year term for unarmed robbery.

A little more than a year later, authorities allege, Davis, 25, killed a man after a verbal altercation at a gas station on Detroit's east side.

At about 6 p.m. Oct. 19, police say two men argued inside a Sunoco gas station on the 9900 block of Warren.

October:One dead in shooting at gas station on Detroit's east side

When the other man, 31, left the gas station, police say someone in the back passenger seat of an older, tan Buick Century fired shots at the man. He died from his injuries.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Davis with four felonies: first-degree premeditated murder, firearms possession by a felon and two counts of felony firearm.

Davis was arraigned Friday at Detroit's 36th District Court by Magistrate Millicent Sherman, records show.

Sherman denied Davis bond. He has requested a court-appointed attorney.

Davis is due back in court Nov. 12 for a probable cause conference and Nov. 25 for a preliminary examination, both before Judge Kenyetta Stanford Jones.