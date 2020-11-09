Toddler hit when mother fires shot in dispute with neighbor, Detroit police say

A 20-month-old girl was wounded Monday in a shooting sparked by a dispute between her mother and a neighbor on Detroit's west side, police reported.

The mother, who has a concealed pistol license, pulled out a gun after the neighbor wielded a hammer at about 7:45 p.m. in the 4200 block of Tyler, investigators said in a statement.

At least one shot struck her daughter, who was seated nearby, according to the release.

Police rushed the toddler to a hospital, where she was listed in critical condition Monday night.

The mother was arrested. Other details were not released.