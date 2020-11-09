Two shootings at same time kill 2, including teen, in separate areas of Detroit

Detroit — On Sunday night in Detroit, two people were fatally shot at about the same time, 8:25 p.m., police said.

Both shootings took place off the I-94 corridor, but one happened on the city's east side, the other on the west.

On the 2400 block of Cicotte — south of Michigan Avenue, west of Livernois — a 34-year-old man was found shot in a blue Ford Ranger.

Medics transported him to the hospital, but the man died. Police aren't yet certain of the circumstances prior to the shooting, and have no shooter description to immediately offer.

Girl, 16, shot in east-side 'dispute'

About 11 miles east, on the 9100 block of Beaconsfield, north of Harper, east of Outer Drive, police say a 16-year-old girl and a "known" suspect had a dispute.

The suspect left the scene with two people.

But soon after, a gunshot was fired into the home, striking the girl.

Medics transported her to a hospital, but she died. Police describe the suspect as known, but did not immediately offer a description of that person.