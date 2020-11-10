1 woman dead, 1 injured when car slams into motorcycles on Detroit's west side

Detroit — Two women on motorcycles were struck early Tuesday in Detroit; one woman was killed and the other is in critical condition, police said.

The fatal crash took place about 12:35 a.m. on the 14900 block of Schaefer, south of Fenkell.

Police say the women, ages 53 and 46, were on separate bikes, readying to turn left, when they were rear-ended by a silver Chevy Impala driven by a 25-year-old man.

Medics took both victims to the hospital. The 53-year-old woman died from her injuries, while the 46-year-old was listed in critical condition.

Police arrested the driver of the Impala.

In 2019, 122 motorcyclists were killed in crashes in Michigan, according to Michigan State Police data. Of those, only eight of the victims were women.