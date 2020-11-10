2 dead, 1 arrested in 'high speed' crash in southwest Detroit

Detroit — A crash between two fast-moving vehicles late Monday night in southwest Detroit resulted in two deaths and an arrest, police said.

The crash took place about 9:55 p.m. on the 2500 block of South Edsel, said Janae Gordon, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's north of Visger, east of Fort.

Police say a 2006 Ford Taurus was traveling at high speed near Omaha when a 2007 Chevy Impala, also traveling fast, headed south on Edsel and crashed into it on the driver's side.

That impact killed the woman driving the Taurus. Police say the woman has not been identified, but believe she's 25 to 30 years old.

A man was also killed in the crash, but police could not immediately say which vehicle he was in. He is also believed to be 25 to 30 years old.

Police arrested the driver of the Impala, a 30-year-old man. He's at Detroit Detention Center, pending possible charges.

The crash on Edsel was one of two fatal crashes overnight on Detroit's west side. Both crashes involved Chevy Impalas.

At about 12:35 a.m., two women, 53 and 46, were riding motorcycles on the 14900 block of Schaefer, south of Fenkell, when they were rear-ended by the driver of a silver Chevy Impala, police said.

Overnight:1 woman dead, 1 injured when car slams into motorcycles on Detroit's west side

As of Tuesday, 873 people have died in car crashes in Michigan in 2020, according to Michigan State Police data. That's up 37 from this point last year.