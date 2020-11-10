Detroit had 3 homicides within 90 minutes Monday night

Detroit — Three people were fatally shot in Detroit at separate scenes in a roughly 90-minute timespan Monday night, police said.

At about 10:05 p.m., on the 20100 block of Helen, a 27-year-old man was found slain.

That's on Detroit's east side, south of East Eight Mile and west of Van Dyke.

Police say a relative of the victim arrived at the home to find the man shot. He transported him to the hospital, but ultimately the victim died from his injuries.

The circumstances prior to the shooting are not immediately known, said Janae Gordon, a spokeswoman for Detroit Police Department.

Man killed after argument, gunfire heard on west side

Ten minutes prior, on Detroit's west side, a dispute ended in gunfire that left a 30-year-old man dead.

The fatal shooting took place about 9:55 p.m. on the 13600 block of Mendota, Gordon said. That's south of Schoolcraft and east of Meyers.

Police say a 911 caller reported hearing arguing and then gunfire.

When police arrived, they found the victim fatally shot in front of the home.

Man gunned down while trying to escape robbery attempt

At about 8:35 p.m., in the area of East Seven Mile and Queen, a 32-year-old man and another person were sitting together in a vehicle when two men approached them on foot.

The men, both wearing white T-shirts over their faces, pulled guns and told the victims not to move.

The 32-year-old man tried to drive off, but the men opened fire. He was hit by the gunfire and died from his injuries.

Police have no detailed description of the two shooters.