Detroit man, 18, faces murder, carjacking charges in separate cases

Detroit — An 18-year-old Detroit man faces charges of first-degree murder and carjacking in two separate cases.

Jahim Weatherby faces charges of felony murder as a juvenile, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and armed robbery causing serious injury in connection to the death of a man on Detroit's east side.

At about 8:15 p.m. June 26, the body of a 19-year-old man was found inside a vacant home on the 11800 block of Elmdale, police said at the time. That's north of Harper and east of Conner.

As Weatherby awaits arraignment on that case, he is on electric tether monitoring, the result of recently lowered bond in a carjacking case.

In that case, he faces six felonies: carjacking, three counts of felony firearm, concealing and receiving a stolen vehicle, and unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle.

He was given a $75,000 bond initially, but that was lowered more recently to a $20,000 personal bond and a requirement that he wear a GPS tether. The personal bond would need to be paid only if Weatherby didn't show up to court.

Weatherby is due to appear Thursday for a preliminary examination before Judge Kenneth King at Detroit's 36th District Court, records show.