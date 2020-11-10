Detroit Public Library offers laptops for patrons to take home

The Detroit Public Library is letting patrons check out laptops.

Library users can check out the computers with an adult Detroit Public Library card for 90 days with the "Laptop to Go" program and support from Lawrence Technological University.

The laptops come with Wi-Fi capability, the library said in a release. The laptops include a camera, speaker and microphone along with Microsoft Office. A flash drive is provided at the time of checkout that does not have to be returned.

The program comes as COVID-19 limits public gatherings.

“For the safety of staff and customers, the library has had to limit and restrict computer use in the building," said Katie Dowgiewicz, library public relations specialist. "We know this creates a hardship for our customers who depend on the library for computer and internet access. We hope that by providing laptops to check out, customers have the flexibility to access information and resources they normally do in the library.”

To check out a laptop, make a request to reserve one in advance at any Detroit Public Library location or mobile library. A $500replacement fee will be assessed if the laptop is lost or damaged.