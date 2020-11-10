Shootings leave 1 dead, 1 hurt in west Detroit

Detroit police are investigating two shootings Tuesday on the city's west side that left a teen wounded and another person dead.

A 17-year-old was sitting in a Ford Explorer on the 18900 block of Lenore at about 6 p.m. when "an unknown vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the body," investigators said in a statement.

Medics transported him to a hospital, where he was listed in temporary serious condition Tuesday night, according to the release.

At about 6:30 p.m., a male was found fatally shot in the 22100 block of Kessler.

It was unclear how long the victim had been at the site, and police did not release details.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-5840 or (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan also accepts anonymous tips at 1(800) SPEAK-UP.