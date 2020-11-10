Teens injured in double shooting on Detroit's east side

Two teens were shot Tuesday night on Detroit's east side, police said.

The victims, a 19-year-old man and 17-year-old woman, were shot in the area of Kingsville and Lansdowne while sitting in a white Chevy Cruze, police said. Police said an unidentified person walked up to the vehicle and fired inside.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where the 19-year-old was listed in critical condition and the woman was listed in stable condition, according to a release by Detroit police.

The double shooting prompted some residents of nearby Harper Woods to call their Police Department about the shootings, Harper Woods police said.

The incident is under investigation. Detroit police ask anyone with information to call department’s 9th Precinct at (313) 596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) SPEAK-UP.