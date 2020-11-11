Detroit man, 21, back from Alabama to face murder charge in May gas station shooting

Detroit — A 21-year-old man faces murder and gun charges related to a May 5 shooting on Detroit's west side, records show.

At about 11 a.m. that Tuesday, in the area of Fenkell and Fairfield, just west of Dexter, police say a young man, possibly in his late teens or 20s, drove up, got out of his vehicle, argued briefly with a 59-year-old man, Jeffrey Austin, then shot him fatally.

Six months later, Gary Lightfoot, 21, faces charges of first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearm.

Lightfoot was arraigned Tuesday by Magistrate Malaika Ramsey-Heath at Detroit's 36th District Court. Ramsey-Heath denied him bond.

He's due back in court Nov. 24 for a probable cause conference and Dec. 1 for a preliminary examination, both before 36th District Judge Kenneth King.

The Detroit News reported earlier this month that federal law enforcement charged Lightfoot with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Authorities tracked Lightfoot to Alabama and arrested him there.