Detroit police seek man after Sept. fire kills 'several' dogs, destroys house

Detroit — Police are seeking the public's help locating a man accused of setting a late-September fire in Detroit that killed "several" dogs.

The fire was set at about 3 p.m. Sept. 29.

Police say "a known suspect" allegedly used a hammer to break the side window of a home on the 14400 block of Eastburn. That's south of Eight Mile and west of Gratiot on Detroit's east side.

After breaking in, the man set a fire and left, police said.

That fire didn't hurt any humans, but killed "several" dogs and destroyed the home, police said.

Angela Adkins, 51, says she has owned the home on Eastburn for more than two decades. She is a dog breeder and says she lost 18 dogs in the fire: six English bulldogs, six Yorkshire Terrier puppies and six Yorkshire terrier adults.

The dogs were in kennels in separate rooms during the fire, and they died of smoke inhalation, she said.

Only her own dog, Libby, who is 16 and was not in a kennel, was able to escape.

Tipsters can leave tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.