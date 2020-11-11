Man, 37, shot in downtown Detroit, just blocks from police headquarters

Detroit — A 37-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot early Wednesday morning on the west side of downtown Detroit, police said.

The shooting took place about 12:55 a.m. in the area of Third and Fort, just a few blocks south of Detroit Police Department headquarters at Third and Howard.

Police say the victim was outside when a man pulled up in a green Dodge Durango, got out, and approached him. The man then pulled a gun and shot the victim before getting back into the Dodge and fleeing.

Medics transported the victim from the scene to the hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

Police describe the shooter as a bald, chubby man wearing a blue jacket, but did not have further identifying details.