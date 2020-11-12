3 people, including teen, shot while sitting in car in Detroit

Detroit — Three males are being treated for injuries police describe as "non-life-threatening" after they were shot as they sat in a vehicle early Thursday morning in Detroit.

The triple shooting took place about 12:55 a.m. in the area of Ralston and Adeline, Detroit Police Department said. That's south of West State Fair and east of Woodward, on the city's west side.

The victims, males ages 16, 18, and 22, were all sitting in a vehicle when a newer Chrysler 300 pulled alongside, and someone fired shots.

Medics transported the victims to the hospital, and all are expected to survive.

Police do not immediately offer a description of the shooter.