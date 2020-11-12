$3,000 reward offered for tips in 2019 Detroit slaying

Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced a $3,000 reward Wednesday for tips in a woman's slaying last year in east Detroit.

Tyneika Keliher was found fatally shot Dec. 30, 2019, in the 15000 block of Mapleridge near Hayes. Her car was found burning in the 14200 block of Linnhurst, less than a mile away, Crime Stoppers said.

Keliher, 36, had been slated to meet up with a relative on Dec. 29 but never showed up at her apartment.

Anyone with information can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.