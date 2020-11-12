Detroit police arrest 2 men in 8 Mile shooting

Detroit — Two men are jailed after police allege they shot a man Wednesday night on Eight Mile on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting took place about 7 p.m. on the 18100 block of West Eight Mile, just west of the Southfield Freeway.

Police say a 33-year-old man was shot, in circumstances that are still uncertain. Medics transported the victim to a hospital, and he was listed in temporary serious condition.

Two men were arrested, police said, but their ages were not immediately available.

Police say they also recovered two guns, one from the victim and one from the shooters.