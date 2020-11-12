Man charged in fatal shooting of 16-year-old Detroit girl

A Detroit man has been charged with first-degree murder and other counts in connection with the death of a 16-year-old Detroit girl, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Thursday.

Matthew James Reeves IV, 22, is accused of shooting Rayne Nicole Dennis about 8:25 p.m. Sunday in the 9100 block of Beaconsfield. When police arrived after a 911 call they found the girl inside a home with a gunshot wound. She was transported by medics to a hospital, where she died.

Authorities say Reeves drove to the residence on Beaconsfield to pick up his daughter from the child's mother, who is Dennis' stepsister, when an argument broke out. Reeves allegedly went to his vehicle, grabbed a handgun, approached the residence and fired into the front room window.

Reeves allegedly fled in his vehicle and was later arrested by Detroit Police following an investigation.

In addition to the murder charge, Reeves is charged with four counts of assault with intent to murder, discharge of a firearm in/at a building causing death, carrying a concealed weapon and five counts of felony firearm. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court.