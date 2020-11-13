Detroit police investigate shootings of man, 83, teen, 17

Detroit — Police are investigating two shootings late Thursday night in Detroit. One of the victims is a 17-year-old and the other is 83.

About 8:25 p.m. a bullet came through a window of the man's home on the 14800 block of Greenfield on Detroit's west side, said Latrice Crawford, a spokeswoman for Detroit Police Department. He was lying down in his living room when he was struck by the bullet.

Investigators found spent casings near the scene.

Police say an SUV was spotted fleeing the location, but had no details on it. They believe at least two people were involved, one wearing red, the other black, but had no detailed description of either.

Medics transported the victim to the hospital, and he's listed in serious condition.

17-year-old shot while walking with friends

About 10:45 p.m., a 17-year-old was shot while walking the streets of Detroit's east side with friends, police said.

The shooting happened on the 14500 block of Manning, which is south of East State Fair and just off Gratiot.

Police say the victim and his group were shot at by another group.

Police reported two different calibers of shell casings at the scene. Officers carried the victim into a police car and took him to the hospital themselves, and he was listed in temporary serious condition.