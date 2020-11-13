Man, 55, given $1M bond in fatal Detroit stabbing

Detroit — A 55-year-old man charged in a Halloween-week fatal stabbing in Detroit was given a $1 million bond as his murder case proceeds, records show.

Darryl Dorchy, 55, faces a single charge: felony murder.

About 7 p.m. Oct. 26, a 33-year-old man was found lying on the grass on the 700 block of Covington, with a stab wound, police said. That's near Palmer Park, north of McNichols and west of Woodward.

Last month:Man, 33, dies in stabbing near Detroit's Palmer Park

Medics transported the victim to the hospital, but he died from his injuries.

At the time, police described the suspect as "unknown."

As of Friday morning, Dorchy has not posted bond and remains at Wayne County Jail. He has petitioned for a court-appointed attorney.

Dorchy is due for a probable cause conference Thursday Nov. 19 and a preliminary examination on Nov. 24, both before Judge Ronald Giles.