Body of unidentified female found in alley on Detroit's east side

Detroit — Police are investigating the death of a woman after a body was found in an alley on Detroit's east side Friday morning.

It was about 11:15 a.m. when the body was discovered in an alley near Lappin and Schoenherr, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's north of Seven Mile.

Police say the female's age and identity are not immediately known.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will also work to identify her and will determine her cause of death.