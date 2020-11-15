Detroit man charged in Knoxville, Tennessee, fatal shooting

A Detroit man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a man in Knoxville, Tennessee, earlier this month.

Milan Claypool, 20, was arrested Saturday in Detroit and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the Nov. 7 death of Newell Lee, 47, of Knoxville. He is being held in the Wayne County Detention Facility awaiting extradition to Knoxville.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 7, Knoxville Police responded to a call about a shooting in the 2300 block of Linden Avenue. Police said they found Lee dead on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.