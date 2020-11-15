Police investigate triple shooting on Detroit's east side

A triple, non-fatal shooting on Detroit's east side has police asking the public to speak up.

On Saturday, around 8:55 p.m., a 28-year-old woman, a 16-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl were traveling in a car in the area of East Winchester Avenue. and Klinger Street when someone in another car allegedly started shooting, hitting all three people in the car.

The three shooting victims drove to a local hospital and are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No additional information on the suspect has been released yet.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Eleventh Precinct at 313-596-1140, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.