Detroit man charged in killing of woman, 45, by masked men

Detroit — A 42-year-old Detroit man faces four felony charges in the fatal shooting of a 45-year-old woman last week on the city's west side, court records show.

At about 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday, two masked men entered a home on the 18500 block of Heyden, police said. That's south of West Seven Mile, west of Evergreen.

They shot a 45-year-old woman before fleeing.

Medics transported the woman to the hospital. Initially she was listed in critical condition, but she later died from her injuries.

Police arrested a 42-year-old man in connection to the shooting.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Jason Craighead with first-degree murder, two counts of felony firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Those past felonies include felony firearm in Wayne County and attempted breaking-and-entering in Macomb

Craighead was arraigned Saturday at 34th District Court in Romulus, which handles weekend arraignments for Wayne County. He was denied bond and will remain jailed as his case proceeds in Detroit's 36th District Court.

Craighead is due back in court Nov. 24 for his probable cause conference, jail records show.