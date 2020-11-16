Duggan to give update on COVID-19 response in Detroit

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan is set to provide a noon update on COVID-19 and steps the city is taking after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Sunday issued orders to curb spread of the virus.

The mayor's briefing comes amid a record-breaking surge in cases in Michigan that prompted the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to order a temporary pause on in-person learning for high schools and colleges, and suspension of in-person dining at restaurants and bars, and the operation of bowling alleys, movie theaters and casinos.

The order, which go into effect Wednesday, also limits indoor residential gatherings to two households at any one time. It runs through Dec. 8.

The mayor and Detroit's Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair have noted in recent weeks that the number of daily cases and hospitalizations in the city was on the rise.

Detroit has logged 17,203 confirmed cases of the virus overall since spring and 1,563 deaths, according to the most recent Detroit Health Department data from Saturday.

Fair earlier this month warned "based on where we're going right now," there could be as many as 400 people hospitalized by Christmas.

"COVID is not going anywhere and we have to remain strong," she told Detroit's City Council during its Nov. 4 formal session.

Detroit was among the hardest-hit cities when the virus first swept across the state this spring. Overall, Detroit has faced $410 million in losses over a 16-month span tied to COVID, sustaining major blows to its wagering and income tax collections.

Whitmer, a Democrat, announced the state's newest order during a Sunday night press conference, just days after she told reporters she was exploring "next steps" to battle against the virus.

Michigan shattered its weekly coronavirus case record last week with a total of 44,019 new cases reported, the fifth consecutive record week for confirmed infections.

About 3,220 adults were hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 on Friday, compared with 999 COVID inpatients a month earlier on Oct. 13, according to state data.

