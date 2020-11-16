Detroit police investigate carjacking, shooting on east side

Detroit — Police are investigating an early Monday morning shooting and a carjacking Sunday night, both on Detroit's east side.

The shooting was reported about 3:15 a.m. in the area of East Seven Mile and Bradford, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's just east of Hoover.

Police say a 35-year-old woman had left a store and was walking when she heard gunfire and realized she'd been shot.

She was privately transported to a hospital, and was listed in stable condition.

Police have no shooter description.

Pair carjacked by masked men with long gun

At 7 p.m., a 29-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were waiting at a stop sign on the 19600 block of Schoenherr when a black Ford Explorer pulled alongside.

There were four masked men in the Explorer, police said, and at least one had a long gun.

At gunpoint, the victims were ordered out of their 2016 dark gray Hyundai Sonata, Michigan license plate GBH 0642.

Neither was injured, police said.

Both the Explorer and the stolen Sonata fled the scene.