Seven Mile shooting leads to rear-end crash on Southfield Freeway

Detroit — A crash on the Southfield Freeway early Monday morning led police to discover a shooting incident on Detroit's west side.

About 3:20 a.m. state troopers were dispatched to the northbound Southfield Freeway at Eight Mile.

Police believe the victim's vehicle may have been shot on Seven Mile in Detroit, near the freeway.

After the shooting, the victim got onto the northbound freeway and stopped in a way that blocked the left lane of travel, the high-speed lane. The vehicle was rear-ended.

After the crash, police say the victim fled the vehicle on foot, into Southfield, where the driver was found by police.

While Detroit Police Department is investigating the shooting, state police will investigate the crash.

Hours earlier, at about 9:25 p.m., state police were dispatched to a shooting on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit, and learned that the shooting scene was actually in Allen Park.

More:MSP investigates Southfield Freeway shooting in Allen Park

No injuries were reported, but K-9s were used at the scene as police searched for evidence.