1 dead among 2 men shot while sitting in car in Detroit

Detroit — Two men in their 20s were shot Monday night in Detroit while sitting in a car, police said. One of the victims died.

The double shooting took place about 9:10 p.m. on the 18600 block of Prevost, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's south of Seven Mile, west of Greenfield.

Police say the victims were sitting in a 2014 Chevy Malibu when a large SUV approached, and someone fired shots from inside.

Police did not immediately have a more detailed description of the vehicle or the shooter.

Both men, ages 23 and 26, were hit.

The 23-year-old man was initially listed in critical condition, but died from his injuries.

The 26-year-old man was listed in temporary serious condition.