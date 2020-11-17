Man standing near car hit, killed in Detroit; driver sought

Detroit police are working to find a driver in a fatal hit-and-run Monday night on the city's east side.

A 28-year-old man was standing next to his vehicle near Eight Mile and Russell at about 10:55 p.m. when an SUV struck him, investigators said in a statement. The victim later died.

The driver was last seen traveling south on Schoenherr then turning left onto Bringard Drive, according to the release.

Authorities release surveillance images of the SUV, identified as a gray or silver 2006 Dodge Durango.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Fatal Squad Unit at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.