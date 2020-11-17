Man's window shot out on I-96, but he makes it to performance anyway

Detroit — Late Monday night, on Detroit's west side, police say a man's window was shot out as he drove on Interstate 96, but the man couldn't stop long because he had to get to a performance.

Michigan State Police say the shooting took place about 11:45 p.m. on eastbound I-96 at Tireman.

The victim got on the freeway at Wyoming. By the time he reached Tireman, his car was hit by gunfire, shattering a window, police said.

But when police asked to search the vehicle, the victim "became uncooperative," state police said. He said he had a performance at an "entertainment venue."

Police know where the victim was headed, but declined Tuesday to share it.

State police closed the freeway and used K-9s to search for evidence. They did not immediately offer a description of the shooter or a vehicle.

Police ask that people with information on the shooting call the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000.