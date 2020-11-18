Border protection officers seize $20M in jewelry at Detroit Windsor Tunnel

Detroit — Customs and Border Protection officers on Monday seized more than $20 million in designer jewelry at the Detroit Windsor Tunnel, officials said.

The jewelry was headed for a New York auction house where it was going to be appraised and eventually sold on behalf of the owner, a Canadian citizen, they said.

Officers discovered the undeclared merchandise after an investigation revealed a courier service was hired to transport the package to a Detroit-based contact, who was to then make final delivery.

They said the driver of the vehicle claimed no knowledge of the contents of the package, and was subsequently returned to Canada.

The owner of the jewelry was informed the pieces would be seized for failure to declare the merchandise upon entry to the U.S.

“For the traveling public, this example underscores the importance of knowing what is in their possession when attempting to make entry into the United States, and declaring it accordingly,” Port Director Devin Chamberlain said in the release. “Officers in Detroit did an excellent job in discovering and securing this high-value undeclared merchandise.”

