Man, woman hurt as shooting leads to crash on Detroit's west side

Detroit — A shooting early Wednesday morning ended in a crash, leaving both the man who was shot and his female passenger, who was hurt in the crash, hospitalized, police said.

The shooting took place about 1:45 a.m., at a Marathon gas station on Grand River off Wyoming, on Detroit's west side.

The shooting victim, a 28-year-old man, was getting out of his Toyota Camry when he heard gunfire and realized he'd been shot in his abdomen.

The victim then drove himself and his passenger, a 29-year-old woman, north on Wyoming. Both Interstate 96 and the Lodge Freeway are north of the shooting site off Wyoming.

But before they reached the freeway, the pair crashed with another vehicle. Medics took them from the crash site to the hospital.

The man who was shot was listed in stable condition. The woman was not shot, but was hurt in the crash and listed in stable condition.

Police did not immediately offer a description of the shooter.