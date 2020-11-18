Arrest made, second suspect sought in Detroit girl's slaying

Detroit police have arrested one person and are seeking another in a shooting that left a 7-year-old girl dead last month on the city’s east side.

At about 8:20 p.m. Oct. 28, the suspects drove by a home in the 3900 block of Bedford in a dark vehicle and opened fire, striking the child, investigators reported.

The victim, identified as Reginae Williams, had been sleeping on a couch in the living room, relatives said.

The slaying prompted the city's police chief and mayor to condemn the violence.

On Monday, a 19-year-old man was taken into custody near Hildale and Justine, police said.

They continue to search for a second suspect, identified as Christion Mitchell-Childress, 22.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.