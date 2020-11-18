Police: Team of thieves stole safe from Project Green Light grocery store

Detroit — It took just under eight minutes Wednesday morning for a crew of thieves, perhaps as large as nine people, to break into a grocery store on Detroit's east side and walk out with a safe, police said.

The theft took place about 2 a.m. at the Parkway Foods on the 11200 block of East Jefferson, just west of St. Jean.

Preliminary information shows nine men, dressed alike in black clothes and gray hoodies, broke through the roll-down security door and into the building. By 2:07 they were gone, with the store's safe in their possession.

Police arrived about two minutes later.

Parkway Foods is among the earliest Project Green Light clients, and has been in the program since December 2016.

Project Green Light is a police surveillance partnership between Detroit Police Department and hundreds of Detroit institutions, from gas stations to schools to senior centers. There's even a community garden under surveillance.

The institutions install high-definition cameras. Police direct where they are placed, and have access to the footage in real-time. Calls from Green Light affiliates are given priority in police runs.

Last year, the city of Detroit sued four McDonald's restaurants for allegedly portraying themselves as program participants when they were not.

A man who identified himself as a manager at Parkway Foods, but declined to give his full name, said Wednesday that crews have worked to repair the damaged back door.

The extent of the theft is not immediately known, he said.

The store is still open for business.