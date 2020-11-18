Woman shot in road rage incident on Detroit's east side

Detroit — A conflict between angry drivers on Detroit's east side Tuesday night resulted in the shooting of a 27-year-old woman, police said.

The shooting took place about 8 p.m. in the area of Eight Mile and Schoenherr, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

Police say the victim was driving north on Schoenherr in a 2014 Kia Optima when a white Pontiac Grand Prix cut her off.

The woman driving the Kia then cut off the Grand Prix, and the drivers drove angry, headed toward Eight Mile.

But the Grand Prix then pulled alongside the Kia, and someone inside fired four shots, police said.

The woman was wounded, but was able to drive to a second location and call 911.

Medics transported the victim to a hospital, and she is listed in stable condition.

The Grand Prix headed north, into Warren in Macomb County.

Police did not immediately have a detailed description of the shooter.

The road rage shooting is the second major crime Detroit police have reported on Schoenherr this week.

Sunday night:Detroit police investigate carjacking on Schoenherr

Sunday night, at 7 p.m., a 29-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were waiting at a stop sign in a Hyundai Sonata, on the 19600 block of Schoenherr, when a black Ford Explorer pulled alongside.

There were four masked men in the Explorer, police said, and at least one had a long gun.

They ordered the victims out of the Hyundai, and some of the men got inside before both vehicles drove off from the scene.