1 man dead among 3 shot in Detroit Wednesday night

Detroit — Three men were shot at two crime scenes in Detroit on Wednesday night, and one of them died, police said.

About 11:35 p.m., on the 200 block of West Savannah, two victims were discovered in a home, police said. That's north of McNichols and west of John R.

Both victims were unidentified in the preliminary stage of the investigation. Both are believed to be in their mid-30s or early-40s.

One man was found in the back of the home. The other was found in the front, and had been shot in the arm.

Medics transported both men to a hospital, but the first victim was dead on arrival. The condition for the man shot in the arm was not immediately available Thursday morning.

Police are investigating the circumstances prior to the shooting.

Man, 21, shot during argument

Hours earlier, at about 8:15 p.m., a 21-year-old man was sitting in his 2011 Ford Fusion on the 15000 block of Fairmount, police said.

That's north of East State Fair, east of Gratiot on Detroit's east side.

Police say the victim argued with another man, who pulled out a handgun and shot him multiple times.

The victim was able to drive himself to the hospital, and was listed in stable condition, police said.

Police describe the suspect as about 6 feet tall, with a slim build and slicked-back hair.