2 charged in shooting death of 7-year-old Detroit girl

Two men have been charged in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old Detroit girl last month, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday.

Emmett Williams Jr., 19, of Detroit and Christion Mitchell-Childress, 22, of Southfield face counts including first-degree murder in the death of Reginae Williams.

Authorities allege the pair drove by the child's home in the 3900 block of Bedford about 8:20 p.m. Oct. 28 and fired into the building, striking her in the head as she slept in the living room. Reginae child died from her wounds two days later.

Williams is charged with first-degree murder, discharge of a firearm at a building causing death, discharge of a weapon from a motor vehicle causing death, and three counts of felony firearm.

Williams, who was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court, is not related to the victim, the prosecutor's office said.

Mitchell-Childress is charged with first-degree murder, discharge of a firearm at a building causing death and discharge of a weapon from a motor vehicle causing death. Police continue their search for Mitchell-Childress, according to the prosecutor's office.

More details on the shooting will be disclosed during a preliminary examination.

During a news conference Oct. 30, Reginae's grieving mother said religious faith requires that she forgive those who took her child's life but that she wants justice for her daughter.

"Reginae was only 7 years old; such a sweet, sweet, beautiful baby," Williams said during a press conference at the Detroit Police 5th Precinct, near her home where the shooting took place.

"To the person who murdered my baby: I first would like to offer you Jesus Christ," Williams said. "In order for me and my family to move on, because I'm a believer, I have to forgive you. That doesn't mean that it doesn't hurt, and it doesn't mean that I don't want justice."